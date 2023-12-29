Desha County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Desha County, Arkansas and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Desha County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McGehee High School at Drew Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Monticello, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
