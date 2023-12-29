Desmond Bane vs. Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (18-12) have a home matchup with Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies (10-20) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, December 29. The tip is at 10:30 PM ET.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Desmond Bane vs. Kawhi Leonard Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Desmond Bane
|Kawhi Leonard
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1127.6
|1070.5
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|38.9
|39.6
|Fantasy Rank
|23
|24
Desmond Bane vs. Kawhi Leonard Insights
Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies
- Desmond Bane averages 25.1 points, 4.4 boards and 5.2 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per game (fifth in NBA).
- The Grizzlies' -185 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 107.3 points per game (30th in NBA) while allowing 113.4 per contest (13th in league).
- The 42.4 rebounds per game Memphis accumulates rank 23rd in the NBA, 3.3 fewer than the 45.7 its opponents pull down.
- The Grizzlies hit 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), 1.4 fewer than their opponents.
- Memphis forces 14.7 turnovers per game (fourth in league) while committing 14.1 (23rd in NBA).
Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers
- Kawhi Leonard posts 24.4 points, 5.9 boards and 3.5 assists per game, making 52.1% of shots from the field and 42.9% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Clippers are outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game with a +126 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.6 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 112.4 per outing (ninth in the league).
- Los Angeles pulls down 43.7 rebounds per game (17th in the league) compared to the 42.9 of its opponents.
- The Clippers knock down 12.5 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 38.1% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.6 their opponents make while shooting 35.2% from deep.
- Los Angeles forces 13.0 turnovers per game (16th in the league) while committing 12.4 (ninth in NBA play).
Desmond Bane vs. Kawhi Leonard Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Desmond Bane
|Kawhi Leonard
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-4.8
|7.6
|Usage Percentage
|30.1%
|26.2%
|True Shooting Pct
|59.0%
|63.1%
|Total Rebound Pct
|7.1%
|9.5%
|Assist Pct
|27.4%
|16.3%
