Garland County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Garland County, Arkansas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garland County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Magnolia High School at Lake Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Pearcy, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.