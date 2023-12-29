Will Nick Leddy Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 29?
Should you bet on Nick Leddy to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Leddy stats and insights
- Leddy has scored in two of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- Leddy has zero points on the power play.
- Leddy's shooting percentage is 5.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Leddy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:24
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:32
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|26:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|26:20
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:32
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|21:31
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Home
|L 6-3
Blues vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
