Scott County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Scott County, Arkansas is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dequeen High School at Waldron High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Mansfield, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.