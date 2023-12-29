Will Scott Perunovich Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 29?
Can we count on Scott Perunovich lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues play the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Perunovich stats and insights
- Perunovich is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Perunovich has picked up two assists on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Perunovich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|12:17
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 8-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.