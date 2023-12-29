Sevier County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Sevier County, Arkansas. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sevier County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dequeen High School at Waldron High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Mansfield, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.