What are UAPB's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How UAPB ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 112

UAPB's best wins

UAPB captured its signature win of the season on December 10 by securing a 74-70 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, a top 50 team in the RPI. Against Arkansas, Zaay Green led the team by delivering 21 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

78-76 on the road over SMU (No. 208/RPI) on December 4

75-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 292/RPI) on January 6

103-87 on the road over McNeese (No. 354/RPI) on December 31

UAPB's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

According to the RPI, UAPB has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 22nd-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 36th-most.

Schedule insights

UAPB has been handed the 46th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Golden Lions' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have four contests against teams over .500.

Of UAPB's 17 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UAPB's next game

Matchup: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Alabama State Hornets

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Alabama State Hornets Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 6:30 PM ET Location: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

