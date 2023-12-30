Can we count on Arkansas to secure a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +2500

+2500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Arkansas ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 130

Arkansas' best wins

Arkansas' best win this season came in an 80-75 victory on November 29 against the Duke Blue Devils, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 69) in the RPI. Khalif Battle, in that signature win, tallied a team-high 21 points with five rebounds and five assists. Trevon Brazile also played a part with 19 points, 11 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

106-90 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 82/RPI) on December 30

69-66 over Lipscomb (No. 120/RPI) on December 16

97-83 at home over Furman (No. 211/RPI) on December 4

86-77 at home over Old Dominion (No. 213/RPI) on November 13

77-74 over Stanford (No. 216/RPI) on November 22

Arkansas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Razorbacks have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, the Razorbacks have six wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Arkansas has the 58th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Razorbacks have 18 games left this year, including six against teams with worse records, and 17 against teams with records above .500.

Arkansas has 18 games remaining this season, and four of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Arkansas' next game

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Auburn Tigers

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Auburn Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV Channel: ESPN2

