If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Arkansas and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Arkansas ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 0-0 NR 35 53

Arkansas' best wins

On November 30, Arkansas captured its signature win of the season, a 71-58 victory over the Florida State Seminoles, who rank No. 22 in the AP's Top 25. Taliah Scott, in that signature win, compiled a team-high 24 points with four rebounds and two assists. Samara Spencer also played a role with 15 points, one rebound and six assists.

Next best wins

65-62 over Wisconsin (No. 72/RPI) on November 24

82-79 at home over Murray State (No. 89/RPI) on November 10

81-76 at home over UL Monroe (No. 144/RPI) on November 7

100-60 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 154/RPI) on December 7

60-59 over Illinois (No. 156/RPI) on December 20

Arkansas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Arkansas is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Razorbacks have one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Arkansas is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Schedule insights

Arkansas has the 52nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Razorbacks have 16 games left versus teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Looking at Arkansas' upcoming schedule, it has two games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Arkansas' next game

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

