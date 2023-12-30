Saturday's contest between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-4) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-7) at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 72-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Arkansas State squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Red Wolves enter this contest following a 67-62 loss to UT Martin on Thursday.

Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 72, Coastal Carolina 64

Arkansas State Schedule Analysis

On December 9, the Red Wolves picked up their best win of the season, a 69-58 victory over the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 159) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Arkansas State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

Arkansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

69-58 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 159) on December 9

85-65 at home over UAPB (No. 165) on November 28

74-59 at home over Little Rock (No. 238) on December 17

75-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 258) on November 9

82-78 at home over North Alabama (No. 281) on December 14

Arkansas State Leaders

Izzy Higginbottom: 22.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (19-for-38)

22.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (19-for-38) Lauryn Pendleton: 12.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

12.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Anna: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49)

9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49) Wynter Rogers: 4.9 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

4.9 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Mailyn Wilkerson: 6.9 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 22.1 3PT% (15-for-68)

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves' +105 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.8 points per game (113th in college basketball) while allowing 60.3 per outing (100th in college basketball).

