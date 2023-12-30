Saturday's contest features the Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) squaring off at Georgia State Convocation Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 76-75 win for Georgia State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Arkansas State vs. Georgia State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Georgia State Convocation Center

Arkansas State vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 76, Arkansas State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas State vs. Georgia State

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia State (-1.5)

Georgia State (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.4

Georgia State has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Arkansas State is 7-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Panthers are 5-4-0 and the Red Wolves are 3-8-0.

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves' -44 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.3 points per game (196th in college basketball) while allowing 77.9 per contest (323rd in college basketball).

Arkansas State wins the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. It collects 38.9 rebounds per game, 88th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.5.

Arkansas State hits 9.4 three-pointers per game (46th in college basketball) at a 32.6% rate (224th in college basketball), compared to the 5.0 per game its opponents make, at a 30.5% rate.

Arkansas State has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (295th in college basketball), 3.0 more than the 10.3 it forces (316th in college basketball).

