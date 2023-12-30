The Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) welcome in the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arkansas State vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Arkansas State Stats Insights

The Red Wolves have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points below the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

This season, Arkansas State has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Red Wolves are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 92nd.

The Red Wolves average just 1.5 more points per game (74.3) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (72.8).

Arkansas State has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Arkansas State averaged 12.6 more points per game at home (70.6) than away (58).

In 2022-23, the Red Wolves gave up 1.3 fewer points per game at home (67.2) than away (68.5).

At home, Arkansas State knocked down 6.8 triples per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Arkansas State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (29.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule