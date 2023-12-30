How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Georgia State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) welcome in the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Arkansas State vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arkansas State Stats Insights
- The Red Wolves have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points below the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
- This season, Arkansas State has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Red Wolves are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 92nd.
- The Red Wolves average just 1.5 more points per game (74.3) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (72.8).
- Arkansas State has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.
Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Arkansas State averaged 12.6 more points per game at home (70.6) than away (58).
- In 2022-23, the Red Wolves gave up 1.3 fewer points per game at home (67.2) than away (68.5).
- At home, Arkansas State knocked down 6.8 triples per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Arkansas State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (29.5%).
Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|UAB
|W 87-68
|First National Bank Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 75-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 74-70
|Curb Event Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/4/2024
|Georgia Southern
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Old Dominion
|-
|First National Bank Arena
