The Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) welcome in the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Arkansas State vs. Georgia State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Arkansas State Stats Insights

  • The Red Wolves have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points below the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
  • This season, Arkansas State has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Red Wolves are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 92nd.
  • The Red Wolves average just 1.5 more points per game (74.3) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (72.8).
  • Arkansas State has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Arkansas State averaged 12.6 more points per game at home (70.6) than away (58).
  • In 2022-23, the Red Wolves gave up 1.3 fewer points per game at home (67.2) than away (68.5).
  • At home, Arkansas State knocked down 6.8 triples per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Arkansas State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (29.5%).

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 UAB W 87-68 First National Bank Arena
12/13/2023 @ Louisville W 75-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/20/2023 @ Belmont L 74-70 Curb Event Center
12/30/2023 @ Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center
1/4/2024 Georgia Southern - First National Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Old Dominion - First National Bank Arena

