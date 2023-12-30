The Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.

Arkansas State vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

ESPN+

Arkansas State vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline

Arkansas State vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

Arkansas State is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

The Red Wolves have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs this year.

Georgia State has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

A total of six out of the Panthers' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

