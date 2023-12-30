Can we expect Arkansas State to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Arkansas State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 2-1 NR NR 278

Arkansas State's best wins

On December 9, Arkansas State registered its signature win of the season, an 87-68 victory over the UAB Blazers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 157) in the RPI rankings. Caleb Fields was the leading scorer in the signature victory over UAB, putting up 20 points with six rebounds and eight assists.

Next best wins

90-75 at home over Old Dominion (No. 239/RPI) on January 6

100-86 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on November 14

75-58 over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 305/RPI) on November 25

75-63 on the road over Louisville (No. 306/RPI) on December 13

109-83 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 355/RPI) on January 4

Arkansas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

According to the RPI, the Red Wolves have two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Arkansas State gets the 228th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Red Wolves' 15 remaining games this year, three are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records north of .500.

Arkansas St has 15 games left this season, including one contest versus Top 25 teams.

Arkansas State's next game

Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Texas State Bobcats

Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Texas State Bobcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET Location: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

