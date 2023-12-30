Can we expect Arkansas State to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Arkansas State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 1-0 NR NR 267

Arkansas State's best wins

On November 28 versus the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 86) in the RPI, Arkansas State registered its signature win of the season, an 85-65 victory at home. The leading scorer against UAPB was Izzy Higginbottom, who recorded 29 points with six rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

69-58 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 154/RPI) on December 9

81-73 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 171/RPI) on December 30

74-59 at home over Little Rock (No. 219/RPI) on December 17

75-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 237/RPI) on November 9

82-78 at home over North Alabama (No. 329/RPI) on December 14

Arkansas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Arkansas State gets the 249th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Red Wolves have 17 games remaining this season, including eight versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records above .500.

Arkansas St has 17 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Arkansas State's next game

Matchup: James Madison Dukes vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

James Madison Dukes vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

