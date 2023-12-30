The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-7) will visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-4) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers average 5.0 more points per game (65.3) than the Red Wolves give up (60.3).

Coastal Carolina is 5-3 when it scores more than 60.3 points.

Arkansas State has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.

The 70.8 points per game the Red Wolves average are the same as the Chanticleers allow.

Arkansas State is 5-0 when scoring more than 72.8 points.

When Coastal Carolina allows fewer than 70.8 points, it is 5-1.

This season the Red Wolves are shooting 40.6% from the field, only 0.7% lower than the Chanticleers give up.

The Chanticleers make 39.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% less than the Red Wolves' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arkansas State Leaders

Izzy Higginbottom: 22.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (19-for-38)

22.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (19-for-38) Lauryn Pendleton: 12.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

12.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Anna: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49)

9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49) Wynter Rogers: 4.9 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

4.9 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Mailyn Wilkerson: 6.9 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 22.1 3PT% (15-for-68)

