Arkansas State vs. Georgia State December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) face a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Georgia State Panthers (4-5, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Arkansas State vs. Georgia State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Arkansas State Players to Watch
- Dyondre Dominguez: 12.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Freddy Hicks: 12.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taryn Todd: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Izaiyah Nelson: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Caleb Fields: 9.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Jay'Den Turner: 10.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dwon Odom: 10.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lucas Taylor: 14.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Toneari Lane: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Leslie Nkereuwem: 7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Arkansas State vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison
|Georgia State Rank
|Georgia State AVG
|Arkansas State AVG
|Arkansas State Rank
|138th
|76.9
|Points Scored
|74.6
|188th
|260th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|78.3
|322nd
|213th
|36.0
|Rebounds
|38.5
|96th
|99th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|45th
|217th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|9.2
|55th
|246th
|12.6
|Assists
|14.4
|131st
|43rd
|9.7
|Turnovers
|13.2
|286th
