The Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) are only 2.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 144.5.

Arkansas State vs. Georgia State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Georgia State Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia State -2.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wolves Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State has played seven games this season that have had more than 144.5 combined points scored.

Arkansas State's matchups this season have a 152.2-point average over/under, 7.7 more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Arkansas State has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

Georgia State has been less successful against the spread than Arkansas State this season, sporting an ATS record of 4-5-0, as opposed to the 7-4-0 mark of Arkansas State.

Arkansas State vs. Georgia State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia State 5 55.6% 78.9 153.2 72.8 150.7 148.7 Arkansas State 7 63.6% 74.3 153.2 77.9 150.7 156.7

Additional Arkansas State Insights & Trends

The Panthers were 4-15-0 against the spread last season in Sun Belt action.

The Red Wolves' 74.3 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 72.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.8 points, Arkansas State is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Arkansas State vs. Georgia State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia State 4-5-0 2-1 5-4-0 Arkansas State 7-4-0 5-2 3-8-0

Arkansas State vs. Georgia State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia State Arkansas State 10-9 Home Record 10-8 0-11 Away Record 2-11 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 1-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 61.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

