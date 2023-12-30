Saturday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4) and UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2) going head to head at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 80-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no set line.

Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 80, UNC Wilmington 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-7.8)

Arkansas (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 151.5

Arkansas has a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season compared to UNC Wilmington, who is 4-4-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Razorbacks are 9-2-0 and the Seahawks are 5-3-0.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game with a +61 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.3 points per game (71st in college basketball) and allow 75.3 per outing (282nd in college basketball).

Arkansas wins the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It collects 37.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 139th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.6 per outing.

Arkansas connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (245th in college basketball) at a 34.8% rate (123rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc.

The Razorbacks score 98.8 points per 100 possessions (103rd in college basketball), while allowing 92.5 points per 100 possessions (253rd in college basketball).

Arkansas forces 11.3 turnovers per game (244th in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (181st in college basketball action).

