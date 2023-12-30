The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4) look to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Seahawks allow to opponents.

Arkansas has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Seahawks are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Razorbacks sit at 141st.

The Razorbacks put up 80.3 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 70.6 the Seahawks give up.

Arkansas has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 70.6 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Arkansas played better when playing at home last year, averaging 76.3 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game on the road.

The Razorbacks ceded 62.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.4 away from home.

When playing at home, Arkansas drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (5.2) than in away games (5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to on the road (30.9%).

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule