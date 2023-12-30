How to Watch Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4) look to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Seahawks allow to opponents.
- Arkansas has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Seahawks are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Razorbacks sit at 141st.
- The Razorbacks put up 80.3 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 70.6 the Seahawks give up.
- Arkansas has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 70.6 points.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Arkansas played better when playing at home last year, averaging 76.3 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game on the road.
- The Razorbacks ceded 62.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.4 away from home.
- When playing at home, Arkansas drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (5.2) than in away games (5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to on the road (30.9%).
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 79-70
|BOK Center
|12/16/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 69-66
|Simmons Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 83-73
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/30/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/6/2024
|Auburn
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
