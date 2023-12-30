The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4) look to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Seahawks allow to opponents.
  • Arkansas has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Seahawks are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Razorbacks sit at 141st.
  • The Razorbacks put up 80.3 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 70.6 the Seahawks give up.
  • Arkansas has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 70.6 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Arkansas played better when playing at home last year, averaging 76.3 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game on the road.
  • The Razorbacks ceded 62.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.4 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Arkansas drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (5.2) than in away games (5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to on the road (30.9%).

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Oklahoma L 79-70 BOK Center
12/16/2023 Lipscomb W 69-66 Simmons Bank Arena
12/21/2023 Abilene Christian W 83-73 Bud Walton Arena
12/30/2023 UNC Wilmington - Bud Walton Arena
1/6/2024 Auburn - Bud Walton Arena
1/10/2024 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

