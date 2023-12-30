The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak at the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 5:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington matchup.

Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline UNC Wilmington Moneyline

Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Trends

Arkansas has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Razorbacks games have hit the over 10 out of 12 times this season.

UNC Wilmington has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.

Seahawks games have hit the over six out of nine times this season.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4500), Arkansas is 18th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 80th, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Razorbacks' national championship odds down from +1800 at the beginning of the season to +4500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 25th-biggest change.

Arkansas has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

