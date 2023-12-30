The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) will meet the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network.

Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Trevon Brazile: 9.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Tramon Mark: 16.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Khalif Battle: 15.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Davonte Davis: 7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Makhi Mitchell: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

  • Trazarien White: 18.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shykeim Phillips: 14.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nick Farrar: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • KJ Jenkins: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG UNC Wilmington AVG UNC Wilmington Rank
79th 80.1 Points Scored 86.1 18th
288th 75.5 Points Allowed 70.8 179th
182nd 36.8 Rebounds 35.6 225th
274th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.4 240th
253rd 6.7 3pt Made 9.5 35th
262nd 12.3 Assists 13.5 187th
134th 11.3 Turnovers 8.5 8th

