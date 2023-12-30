Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) will meet the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network.
Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Trevon Brazile: 9.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Tramon Mark: 16.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Khalif Battle: 15.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Davonte Davis: 7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Makhi Mitchell: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- Trazarien White: 18.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shykeim Phillips: 14.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nick Farrar: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- KJ Jenkins: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison
|Arkansas Rank
|Arkansas AVG
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|79th
|80.1
|Points Scored
|86.1
|18th
|288th
|75.5
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|179th
|182nd
|36.8
|Rebounds
|35.6
|225th
|274th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|240th
|253rd
|6.7
|3pt Made
|9.5
|35th
|262nd
|12.3
|Assists
|13.5
|187th
|134th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|8.5
|8th
