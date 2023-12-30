The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4) are favored (by 9.5 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 147.5.

Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas -9.5 147.5

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas and its opponents have gone over 147.5 combined points in 10 of 11 games this season.

Arkansas' matchups this year have an average point total of 155.6, 8.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Razorbacks are 3-8-0 ATS this season.

Arkansas (3-8-0 ATS) has covered the spread 27.3% of the time, 22.7% less often than UNC Wilmington (4-4-0) this season.

Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 10 90.9% 80.3 165.7 75.3 145.9 149.1 UNC Wilmington 4 50% 85.4 165.7 70.6 145.9 145.4

Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Razorbacks average 80.3 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 70.6 the Seahawks allow.

Arkansas is 3-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 3-8-0 2-5 9-2-0 UNC Wilmington 4-4-0 1-0 5-3-0

Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas UNC Wilmington 13-3 Home Record 11-3 2-8 Away Record 8-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

