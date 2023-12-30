The St. Louis Blues travel to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, December 30, with the Penguins unbeaten in three consecutive home games.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Blues vs Penguins Additional Info

Blues vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Blues Penguins 4-2 STL

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues concede 3.2 goals per game (113 in total), 18th in the NHL.

With 102 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the league's 24th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Blues are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blues have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 30 goals during that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 35 14 24 38 21 28 54.2% Pavel Buchnevich 33 12 16 28 24 22 27% Jordan Kyrou 35 9 16 25 22 21 33.3% Kevin Hayes 35 9 10 19 13 23 57.9% Justin Faulk 35 2 15 17 17 19 -

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 89 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.

The Penguins rank 26th in the NHL with 98 goals scored (3.0 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.

Penguins Key Players