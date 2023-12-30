The Pittsburgh Penguins (16-13-4) are favorites when they host the St. Louis Blues (18-16-1) on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT. The Penguins are -190 on the moneyline to win, while the Blues have +155 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Penguins Betting Trends

In 19 of 33 matches this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Penguins have gone 8-10 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Blues have claimed an upset victory in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 games they have played as an underdog this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter, Pittsburgh is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of the time).

St. Louis has won four of its eight games when it is the underdog by +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 4-6 5-4-1 6.3 2.6 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.6 2.8 7 17.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 6-4 5-5-0 6.4 3 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3 3.2 4 13.8% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.