Player props can be found for Jake Guentzel and Robert Thomas, among others, when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Blues vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Thomas drives the offense for St. Louis with 38 points (1.1 per game), with 14 goals and 24 assists in 35 games (playing 20:41 per game).

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Dec. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 1 1 2 2 at Panthers Dec. 21 0 3 3 1 at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 1

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Pavel Buchnevich is one of the impact players on offense for St. Louis with 28 total points (0.8 per game), with 12 goals and 16 assists in 33 games.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Dec. 29 0 0 0 5 vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 0 2 2 5 at Panthers Dec. 21 2 1 3 4 at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 3

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Jordan Kyrou's nine goals and 16 assists add up to 25 points this season.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 2 0 2 7 at Panthers Dec. 21 1 1 2 3 at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Guentzel has been vital to Pittsburgh this season, with 38 points in 33 games.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 27 2 1 3 3 at Senators Dec. 23 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 21 0 1 1 2 vs. Wild Dec. 18 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 16 0 0 0 2

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Sidney Crosby is another of Pittsburgh's most productive contributors through 33 games, with 19 goals and 16 assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 27 0 0 0 0 at Senators Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 21 1 0 1 4 vs. Wild Dec. 18 1 1 2 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 16 0 0 0 5

