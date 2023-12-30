Will Brayden Schenn Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 30?
Can we anticipate Brayden Schenn scoring a goal when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Schenn stats and insights
- Schenn has scored in five of 35 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not scored against the Penguins this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- He has an 11.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Schenn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:31
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:27
|Away
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.