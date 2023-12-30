Saturday's game between the Missouri Tigers (7-5) and the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11) at Mizzou Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-64 and heavily favors Missouri to take home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

The matchup has no line set.

Central Arkansas vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Central Arkansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 83, Central Arkansas 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Arkansas vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri (-18.9)

Missouri (-18.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

Missouri has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Central Arkansas is 7-6-0. A total of four out of the Tigers' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Bears' games have gone over.

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Bears put up 69.4 points per game (296th in college basketball) while giving up 76.5 per contest (302nd in college basketball). They have a -100 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

Central Arkansas ranks 232nd in college basketball at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.5 fewer than the 39 its opponents average.

Central Arkansas hits 1.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 7.9 (143rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.

Central Arkansas forces 12.1 turnovers per game (182nd in college basketball) while committing 13.1 (286th in college basketball).

