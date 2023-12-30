Central Arkansas vs. Missouri Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - December 30
Saturday's game between the Missouri Tigers (7-5) and the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11) at Mizzou Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-64 and heavily favors Missouri to take home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.
The matchup has no line set.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Central Arkansas vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Mizzou Arena
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Central Arkansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri 83, Central Arkansas 64
Spread & Total Prediction for Central Arkansas vs. Missouri
- Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri (-18.9)
- Computer Predicted Total: 147.7
Missouri has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Central Arkansas is 7-6-0. A total of four out of the Tigers' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Bears' games have gone over.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Other ASUN Predictions
- Eastern Kentucky vs Purdue
- Kennesaw State vs Indiana
- North Florida vs Miami (FL)
- Charlotte vs Stetson
- Queens vs Duke
- Lipscomb vs Florida State
- Austin Peay vs Memphis
- Bellarmine vs High Point
- Florida Atlantic vs FGCU
Central Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Bears put up 69.4 points per game (296th in college basketball) while giving up 76.5 per contest (302nd in college basketball). They have a -100 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.1 points per game.
- Central Arkansas ranks 232nd in college basketball at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.5 fewer than the 39 its opponents average.
- Central Arkansas hits 1.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 7.9 (143rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.
- Central Arkansas forces 12.1 turnovers per game (182nd in college basketball) while committing 13.1 (286th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.