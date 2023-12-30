How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Missouri Tigers (7-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Central Arkansas vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Central Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Bears' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (43.3%).
- Central Arkansas has compiled a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.3% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 122nd.
- The Bears score an average of 69.4 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 72.3 the Tigers allow.
- Central Arkansas is 3-3 when it scores more than 72.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- At home Central Arkansas is putting up 73.2 points per game, 6.7 more than it is averaging away (66.5).
- At home, the Bears give up 68.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 82.3.
- At home, Central Arkansas sinks 8 3-pointers per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (7.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.7%) than away (34.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|W 73-70
|Lantz Arena
|12/20/2023
|Western Illinois
|L 65-54
|Farris Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 88-72
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|1/3/2024
|Champion Christian
|-
|Farris Center
|1/6/2024
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.