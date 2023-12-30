The Missouri Tigers (7-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.

Central Arkansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SECN

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

The Bears' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (43.3%).

Central Arkansas has compiled a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 122nd.

The Bears score an average of 69.4 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 72.3 the Tigers allow.

Central Arkansas is 3-3 when it scores more than 72.3 points.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

At home Central Arkansas is putting up 73.2 points per game, 6.7 more than it is averaging away (66.5).

At home, the Bears give up 68.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 82.3.

At home, Central Arkansas sinks 8 3-pointers per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (7.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.7%) than away (34.4%).

