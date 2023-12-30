The Missouri Tigers (7-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.

Central Arkansas vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SECN
Central Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Bears' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (43.3%).
  • Central Arkansas has compiled a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.3% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 122nd.
  • The Bears score an average of 69.4 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 72.3 the Tigers allow.
  • Central Arkansas is 3-3 when it scores more than 72.3 points.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Central Arkansas is putting up 73.2 points per game, 6.7 more than it is averaging away (66.5).
  • At home, the Bears give up 68.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 82.3.
  • At home, Central Arkansas sinks 8 3-pointers per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (7.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.7%) than away (34.4%).

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Eastern Illinois W 73-70 Lantz Arena
12/20/2023 Western Illinois L 65-54 Farris Center
12/28/2023 @ Oklahoma L 88-72 Lloyd Noble Center
12/30/2023 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
1/3/2024 Champion Christian - Farris Center
1/6/2024 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall

