The Missouri Tigers (7-5) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Central Arkansas vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Central Arkansas vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Central Arkansas vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Central Arkansas has put together a 6-6-1 ATS record so far this season.
- The Bears have covered the spread once when an underdog by 21 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- Missouri has put together a 3-8-1 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Tigers' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
