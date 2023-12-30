The Missouri Tigers (7-5) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Central Arkansas matchup.

Central Arkansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Arkansas vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline

Central Arkansas vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Central Arkansas has put together a 6-6-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Bears have covered the spread once when an underdog by 21 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Missouri has put together a 3-8-1 ATS record so far this year.

In the Tigers' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.