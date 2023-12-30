For bracketology insights around Central Arkansas and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Central Arkansas ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 223

Central Arkansas' best wins

When Central Arkansas defeated the Little Rock Trojans, who are ranked No. 219 in the RPI, on December 2 by a score of 63-58, it was its best victory of the season thus far. Jade Upshaw, in that signature win, amassed a team-high 10 points with three rebounds and one assist. Randrea Wright also played a part with nine points, two rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

75-57 at home over Northwestern State (No. 238/RPI) on December 20

56-45 at home over UT Martin (No. 243/RPI) on November 14

65-59 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 294/RPI) on December 29

90-84 on the road over Denver (No. 340/RPI) on November 24

77-64 on the road over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 348/RPI) on November 29

Central Arkansas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Central Arkansas faces the 266th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Sugar Bears have seven games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 13 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

As far as Central Arkansas' upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Central Arkansas' next game

Matchup: North Alabama Lions vs. Central Arkansas Sugar Bears

North Alabama Lions vs. Central Arkansas Sugar Bears Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

