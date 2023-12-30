The Missouri Tigers (7-5) are heavy, 21.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 152.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Central Arkansas vs. Missouri Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri -21.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Central Arkansas has played six games this season that have gone over 152.5 combined points scored.

Central Arkansas has a 145.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 6.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Central Arkansas' ATS record is 7-6-0 this year.

Central Arkansas has been an underdog in 10 games this season and has come away with the win two times (20%) in those contests.

The Bears have not won as an underdog of +1400 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Central Arkansas has a 6.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Central Arkansas vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 3 27.3% 75.3 144.7 72.3 148.8 150 Central Arkansas 6 46.2% 69.4 144.7 76.5 148.8 150.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Bears score just 2.9 fewer points per game (69.4) than the Tigers give up to opponents (72.3).

Central Arkansas is 4-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall when it scores more than 72.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Central Arkansas vs. Missouri Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 4-7-0 0-3 4-7-0 Central Arkansas 7-6-0 1-1 6-7-0

Central Arkansas vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri Central Arkansas 16-3 Home Record 6-8 5-5 Away Record 2-13 8-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-10-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.