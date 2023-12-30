In the upcoming matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Kevin Hayes to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Hayes stats and insights

In seven of 35 games this season, Hayes has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 89 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Hayes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 2-1 12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 13:57 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:42 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:07 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 2 1 1 15:21 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:18 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 15:36 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:48 Away L 5-2

Blues vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

