Saturday's contest between the Tennessee State Tigers (7-7, 0-1 OVC) and Little Rock Trojans (7-7, 1-0 OVC) matching up at Gentry Complex has a projected final score of 78-76 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 4:30 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Little Rock vs. Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Little Rock vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 78, Little Rock 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Little Rock vs. Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee State (-1.2)

Tennessee State (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

Tennessee State is 1-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Little Rock's 7-7-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 5-4-0 and the Trojans are 9-5-0. In the last 10 games, Tennessee State has a 1-8 record against the spread while going 2-7 overall. Little Rock has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans score 79.0 points per game (89th in college basketball) and give up 79.9 (343rd in college basketball) for a -12 scoring differential overall.

Little Rock is 198th in college basketball at 36.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.7 its opponents average.

Little Rock hits 6.9 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball) at a 31.8% rate (249th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make, shooting 33.9% from deep.

Little Rock has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (118th in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (232nd in college basketball).

