How to Watch Little Rock vs. Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (7-7, 0-1 OVC) are home in OVC action against the Little Rock Trojans (7-7, 1-0 OVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.
Little Rock vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Little Rock Stats Insights
- The Trojans have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- Little Rock is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 145th.
- The Trojans score an average of 79 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 73.2 the Tigers give up.
- Little Rock has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 73.2 points.
Little Rock Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Little Rock scores 79.2 points per game. Away, it scores 75.
- At home, the Trojans give up 77.3 points per game. Away, they give up 81.
- Little Rock knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (26.1%).
Little Rock Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Murray State
|W 80-66
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 90-60
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|W 81-75
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
|1/4/2024
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|1/6/2024
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
