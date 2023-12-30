The Tennessee State Tigers (7-7, 0-1 OVC) are home in OVC action against the Little Rock Trojans (7-7, 1-0 OVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Little Rock vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock Stats Insights

The Trojans have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Little Rock is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Trojans are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 145th.

The Trojans score an average of 79 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 73.2 the Tigers give up.

Little Rock has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 73.2 points.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison

At home, Little Rock scores 79.2 points per game. Away, it scores 75.

At home, the Trojans give up 77.3 points per game. Away, they give up 81.

Little Rock knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (26.1%).

