The Tennessee State Tigers (7-7, 0-1 OVC) are home in OVC action against the Little Rock Trojans (7-7, 1-0 OVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Little Rock vs. Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Little Rock Stats Insights

  • The Trojans have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • Little Rock is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 145th.
  • The Trojans score an average of 79 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 73.2 the Tigers give up.
  • Little Rock has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 73.2 points.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Little Rock scores 79.2 points per game. Away, it scores 75.
  • At home, the Trojans give up 77.3 points per game. Away, they give up 81.
  • Little Rock knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (26.1%).

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Murray State W 80-66 Jack Stephens Center
12/21/2023 Jacksonville State L 90-60 Jack Stephens Center
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee Tech W 81-75 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/30/2023 @ Tennessee State - Gentry Complex
1/4/2024 SIU-Edwardsville - Jack Stephens Center
1/6/2024 Eastern Illinois - Jack Stephens Center

