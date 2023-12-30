The Little Rock Trojans (7-7, 1-0 OVC) play a fellow OVC opponent, the Tennessee State Tigers (7-7, 0-1 OVC), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Gentry Complex. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee State vs. Little Rock matchup in this article.

Little Rock vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee State Moneyline Little Rock Moneyline

Little Rock vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends

Little Rock has put together a 7-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Trojans have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Tennessee State has covered three times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

Tigers games have hit the over six out of 11 times this season.

