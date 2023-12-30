Saturday's contest between the Little Rock Trojans (2-10) and the Tennessee State Tigers (3-8) at Gentry Complex has a projected final score of 63-56 based on our computer prediction, with Little Rock securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Trojans claimed a 59-57 win over Tennessee Tech.

Little Rock vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 63, Tennessee State 56

Other OVC Predictions

Little Rock Schedule Analysis

The Trojans beat the No. 194-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Duquesne Dukes, 63-52, on December 21, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Trojans have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (four).

Little Rock has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Tigers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 78th-most losses.

Little Rock Leaders

Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 7.6 PTS, 7 AST, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

7.6 PTS, 7 AST, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Faith Lee: 13.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%

13.5 PTS, 41.7 FG% Jayla Brooks: 7.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

7.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Mesi Triplett: 4.9 PTS, 47.9 FG%

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans are being outscored by 14.1 points per game, with a -169 scoring differential overall. They put up 52.2 points per game (342nd in college basketball), and give up 66.3 per outing (225th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Trojans are averaging 10.2 fewer points per game at home (45.6) than on the road (55.8).

In 2023-24 Little Rock is conceding 9.1 fewer points per game at home (62.6) than on the road (71.7).

