For bracketology insights on Little Rock and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

Want to bet on Little Rock's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Little Rock ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 1-1 NR NR 289

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Little Rock's best wins

Little Rock's best win this season came in a 71-66 victory on November 6 over the Texas State Bobcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 92) in the RPI. Jamir Chaplin, as the leading point-getter in the win over Texas State, compiled 27 points, while Bradley Douglas was second on the team with 13.

Next best wins

90-64 at home over Ball State (No. 210/RPI) on November 28

84-82 at home over Tulsa (No. 252/RPI) on November 25

77-66 at home over Arkansas State (No. 273/RPI) on December 1

81-75 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 313/RPI) on December 28

80-66 at home over Murray State (No. 316/RPI) on December 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Little Rock's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-4 | Quadrant 4: 6-4

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Little Rock is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Trojans have six Quadrant 4 wins, tied for the 25th-most in the country. But they also have four Quadrant 4 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Little Rock has been given the 22nd-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Trojans have seven games remaining versus teams over .500. They have nine upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Little Rock's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Little Rock's next game

Matchup: Little Rock Trojans vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

Little Rock Trojans vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Little Rock games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.