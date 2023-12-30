Little Rock vs. Tennessee State December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Little Rock Trojans (5-6, 0-0 OVC) meet a fellow OVC opponent, the Tennessee State Tigers (7-5, 0-0 OVC), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Gentry Complex. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Little Rock vs. Tennessee State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Little Rock Games
- December 28 at Tennessee Tech
- December 18 at home vs Murray State
- December 21 at home vs Jacksonville State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Jamir Chaplin: 16.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 13.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Bradley Douglas: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cougar Downing: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Jaylen Jones: 11.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kinyon Hodges: 11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- EJ Bellinger: 12.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 10.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christian Brown: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Little Rock vs. Tennessee State Stat Comparison
|Tennessee State Rank
|Tennessee State AVG
|Little Rock AVG
|Little Rock Rank
|122nd
|77.5
|Points Scored
|80.5
|67th
|164th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|80.6
|345th
|188th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|35.5
|232nd
|157th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|73rd
|179th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|171st
|13.8
|Assists
|14.1
|150th
|134th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.0
|106th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.