The Pittsburgh Penguins (16-13-4) will aim to prolong a three-game home win streak when they square off against the St. Louis Blues (18-16-1) on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the last 10 contests, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 while putting up 30 total goals (four power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 13.8%). They have given up 32 goals.

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.

Blues vs. Penguins Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Penguins 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-190)

Penguins (-190) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Penguins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a record of 18-16-1 this season and are 3-1-4 in overtime games.

St. Louis has earned 10 points (5-1-0) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the 10 games this season the Blues ended with just one goal, they have earned three points.

St. Louis has earned six points (3-4-0 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Blues have earned 28 points in their 17 games with more than two goals scored.

St. Louis has scored a single power-play goal in seven games this season and has recorded eight points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, St. Louis has posted a record of 8-7-0 (16 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents in 18 games, going 9-8-1 to record 19 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 22nd 2.97 Goals Scored 2.91 26th 6th 2.7 Goals Allowed 3.23 18th 5th 32.9 Shots 30.6 16th 18th 30.8 Shots Allowed 32 24th 26th 13.33% Power Play % 10.68% 32nd 9th 83.02% Penalty Kill % 79.79% 17th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blues vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.