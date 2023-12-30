Saint Francis County, AR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Saint Francis County, Arkansas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Saint Francis County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forrest City High School at Lake Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Pearcy, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
