Sunday's contest at Bud Walton Arena has the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3) squaring off against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 70-54 win, as our model heavily favors Arkansas.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Razorbacks claimed a 66-58 victory against UIC.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arkansas vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 70, Incarnate Word 54

Other SEC Predictions

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Razorbacks' best victory this season came against the Florida State Seminoles, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 22). The Razorbacks brought home the 71-58 win on the road on November 30.

The Razorbacks have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

Arkansas has two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Razorbacks are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

71-58 on the road over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 30

65-62 over Wisconsin (No. 85) on November 24

60-59 over Illinois (No. 88) on December 20

82-79 at home over Murray State (No. 101) on November 10

66-58 over UIC (No. 123) on December 21

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.6 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (24-for-70)

10.6 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (24-for-70) Taliah Scott: 22.9 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (35-for-112)

22.9 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (35-for-112) Makayla Daniels: 10.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)

10.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62) Samara Spencer: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63) Maryam Dauda: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks' +122 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.4 points per game (87th in college basketball) while allowing 64.6 per outing (198th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.