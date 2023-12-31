How to Watch the Arkansas vs. Incarnate Word Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Arkansas vs. Incarnate Word Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals score an average of 62.1 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 64.6 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.6 points, Incarnate Word is 4-0.
- Arkansas is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 62.1 points.
- The Razorbacks put up 73.4 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 51.6 the Cardinals give up.
- Arkansas has an 11-3 record when putting up more than 51.6 points.
- When Incarnate Word gives up fewer than 73.4 points, it is 7-2.
- The Razorbacks are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% higher than the Cardinals allow to opponents (37.2%).
- The Cardinals' 38.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.3 higher than the Razorbacks have given up.
Arkansas Leaders
- Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.6 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (24-for-70)
- Taliah Scott: 22.9 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (35-for-112)
- Makayla Daniels: 10.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)
- Samara Spencer: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)
- Maryam Dauda: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Samford
|W 68-54
|Simmons Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|Illinois
|W 60-59
|Massimino Court
|12/21/2023
|UIC
|W 66-58
|Massimino Court
|12/31/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|Georgia
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.