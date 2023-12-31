The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Arkansas vs. Incarnate Word Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals score an average of 62.1 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 64.6 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64.6 points, Incarnate Word is 4-0.
  • Arkansas is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 62.1 points.
  • The Razorbacks put up 73.4 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 51.6 the Cardinals give up.
  • Arkansas has an 11-3 record when putting up more than 51.6 points.
  • When Incarnate Word gives up fewer than 73.4 points, it is 7-2.
  • The Razorbacks are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% higher than the Cardinals allow to opponents (37.2%).
  • The Cardinals' 38.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.3 higher than the Razorbacks have given up.

Arkansas Leaders

  • Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.6 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (24-for-70)
  • Taliah Scott: 22.9 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (35-for-112)
  • Makayla Daniels: 10.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)
  • Samara Spencer: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)
  • Maryam Dauda: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Samford W 68-54 Simmons Bank Arena
12/20/2023 Illinois W 60-59 Massimino Court
12/21/2023 UIC W 66-58 Massimino Court
12/31/2023 Incarnate Word - Bud Walton Arena
1/4/2024 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum
1/7/2024 Georgia - Bud Walton Arena

