The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network +

Arkansas vs. Incarnate Word Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score an average of 62.1 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 64.6 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.6 points, Incarnate Word is 4-0.

Arkansas is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 62.1 points.

The Razorbacks put up 73.4 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 51.6 the Cardinals give up.

Arkansas has an 11-3 record when putting up more than 51.6 points.

When Incarnate Word gives up fewer than 73.4 points, it is 7-2.

The Razorbacks are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% higher than the Cardinals allow to opponents (37.2%).

The Cardinals' 38.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.3 higher than the Razorbacks have given up.

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.6 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (24-for-70)

10.6 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (24-for-70) Taliah Scott: 22.9 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (35-for-112)

22.9 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (35-for-112) Makayla Daniels: 10.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)

10.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62) Samara Spencer: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63) Maryam Dauda: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

Arkansas Schedule