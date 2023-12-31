Desmond Bane and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be facing the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bane, in his previous game (December 29 loss against the Clippers), posted 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Bane's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.9 24.6 Rebounds 5.5 4.5 4.5 Assists 4.5 5.2 4.8 PRA -- 34.6 33.9 PR -- 29.4 29.1 3PM 3.5 3.5 3.8



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Kings

Bane has taken 19.4 shots per game this season and made 9.1 per game, which account for 21.0% and 22.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Bane is averaging 9.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies rank 19th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Kings concede 117.6 points per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Kings concede 44 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the league.

The Kings concede 27.3 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Kings are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

Desmond Bane vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 29 21 4 5 3 0 1 10/27/2022 33 31 6 4 6 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.