Isiah Pacheco did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs match up against the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Trying to find Pacheco's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the running game, Pacheco has season stats of 187 rushes for 805 yards and seven TDs, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. He also has 37 catches on 42 targets for 209 yards.

Isiah Pacheco Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Chiefs have no other running back on the injury report.

Week 17 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Game Time: 4:25 PM

Pacheco 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 187 805 7 4.3 42 37 209 1

Pacheco Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 32 0 4 28 1 Week 8 @Broncos 8 40 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Dolphins 16 66 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 19 89 0 1 2 0 Week 12 @Raiders 15 55 2 5 34 0 Week 13 @Packers 18 110 1 3 13 0 Week 16 Raiders 11 26 1 4 0 0

