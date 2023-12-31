Justin Watson will be running routes against the fifth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Watson has hauled in 26 passes on 49 targets for 419 yards and three scores, averaging 32.2 yards per game so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Watson and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watson vs. the Bengals

Watson vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD Seven players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cincinnati in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have conceded a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

Cincinnati has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 256.1 passing yards the Bengals concede per outing makes them the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Bengals' defense ranks 18th in the league with 20 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Chiefs vs Bengals on Fubo!

Justin Watson Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Watson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Watson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Watson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 58.3% of his games (seven of 12).

Watson has 8.5% of his team's target share (49 targets on 576 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 49 times this season, averaging 8.6 yards per target.

Watson has a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 8.3% of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With six red zone targets, Watson has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 12/25/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 1 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.