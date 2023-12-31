When Kadarius Toney takes the field for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Kadarius Toney score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Toney's 27 receptions (on 38 targets) have led to 169 yards receiving (13.0 per game) and one score.

Toney has had a touchdown catch in one of 13 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Kadarius Toney Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 3 9 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 1 4 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 1 18 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 2 12 0 Week 13 @Packers 0 0 0 Week 14 Bills 4 3 25 0 Week 15 @Patriots 4 2 5 0

