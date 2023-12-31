Sportsbooks project a competitive game between NFC North foes when the Green Bay Packers (7-8) visit the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is a 1-point underdogs. The matchup's total has been listed at 44.5 points.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Packers as they ready for this matchup against the Vikings. The recent betting trends and insights for the Vikings can be found below before they face the Packers.

Packers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Packers (-1) 44.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Packers (-1.5) 44.5 -110 -106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Green Bay vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: NBC

Packers vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Green Bay is 7-8-0 ATS this season.

The Packers have one win ATS (1-4) as a 1-point favorite or greater this year.

Green Bay games have gone over the point total on nine of 15 occasions (60%).

Minnesota has beaten the spread seven times in 15 games.

The Vikings have an ATS record of 4-3-2 as 1-point underdogs or greater.

Minnesota has played 15 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

