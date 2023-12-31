Should you wager on Rashee Rice hitting paydirt in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Rashee Rice score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Rice's stat line reveals 74 catches for 811 yards and seven scores. He puts up 54.1 yards per game, and has been targeted on 96 occasions.

Rice has a touchdown catch in seven of 15 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0 Week 7 Chargers 6 5 60 1 Week 8 @Broncos 5 4 56 0 Week 9 Dolphins 2 2 17 1 Week 11 Eagles 5 4 42 0 Week 12 @Raiders 10 8 107 1 Week 13 @Packers 9 8 64 0 Week 14 Bills 10 7 72 1 Week 15 @Patriots 9 9 91 1 Week 16 Raiders 12 6 57 0

